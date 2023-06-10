Monero Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $94.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.59 or 0.00534232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,754.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00298789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00403538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00106418 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,290,360 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

