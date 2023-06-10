Montchanin Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462,863 shares during the quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period.

Get DURECT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 185,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,469. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.