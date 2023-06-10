Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,777,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,384,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $220.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

