Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.64

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.64 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 288.43 ($3.59). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 291,185 shares traded.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.90 million, a PE ratio of 941.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.47.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total value of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £170,044.71 ($211,393.22). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total value of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

