Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $300.64

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.64 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 288.43 ($3.59). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 291,185 shares traded.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.90 million, a PE ratio of 941.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.47.
Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
Featured Articles
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.