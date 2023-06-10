Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.57

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

