Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.9891 per share. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

