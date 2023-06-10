Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.16

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.16 and traded as low as C$106.51. Morguard shares last traded at C$108.92, with a volume of 4,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of C$292.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 25.337469 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morguard’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

