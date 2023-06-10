M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. 903,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,259. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

