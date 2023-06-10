Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.63 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00013076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

