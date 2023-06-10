Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.93

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.93 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 267.04 ($3.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.29), with a volume of 541,515 shares traded.

Murray International Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.67.

Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.

Insider Transactions at Murray International Trust

About Murray International Trust

In related news, insider Claire Binyon bought 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £252.70 ($314.15). Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

