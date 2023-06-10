National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$92.00 at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.77.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
TSE NA opened at C$96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.83. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
