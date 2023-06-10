National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$92.00 at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.77.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.83. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

