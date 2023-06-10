Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $37,263.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018033 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,327,641 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

