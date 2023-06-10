New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.36%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

