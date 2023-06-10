New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 0.9% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.58 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

