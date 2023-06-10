New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 3.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.