NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

