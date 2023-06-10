NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

