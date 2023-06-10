NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,818.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,732.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,249.73. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 410.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 7.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

