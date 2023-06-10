NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,818.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,732.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,249.73. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NVR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 7.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.