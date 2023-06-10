Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 9% Higher

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 36,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 88,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Odyssey Health Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Odyssey Health
Odyssey Health, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.
Recommended Stories
