Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 13th

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, June 13th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 1,293,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,285. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 89,936 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,663,344 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,405.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,046 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

