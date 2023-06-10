Offerpad Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 13th (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 13th.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:OPAD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 1,293,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 89,936 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,663,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,918,405.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

