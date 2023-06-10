Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America



Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

See Also

