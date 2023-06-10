Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,596 shares during the quarter. Olink Holding AB (publ) makes up 0.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

OLK stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

