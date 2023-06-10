OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.95 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $92.93 million and $7.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

