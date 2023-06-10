Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

