On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

