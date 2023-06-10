OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $13,257.96 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $13,257.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,431.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $19,950,000,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

