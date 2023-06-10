Orchid Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $50.66 million and $1.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,708.67 or 1.00088939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05369206 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,154,788.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.