OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $81.18 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $81.18 million and $1.19 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,600,188 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

