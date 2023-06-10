OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Alan I. Edrick Sells 30,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $3,758,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.25. 113,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,136. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OSI Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

