Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 354,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 297,739 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $937.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.37.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Overstock.com



Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.



