Oxen Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $241,656.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,891.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00299559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00533175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00400231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,436,102 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

