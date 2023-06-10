Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. 393,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,695. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

