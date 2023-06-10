Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.85) target price on the stock.

ONT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.22) to GBX 400 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.58) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.80 ($5.24).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2,053.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.