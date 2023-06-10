Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.0 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.