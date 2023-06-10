Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,660 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.