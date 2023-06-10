Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Paul J. Hastings Sells 580 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $22,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

