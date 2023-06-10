Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Paul J. Hastings Sells 580 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $22,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.