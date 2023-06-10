Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 2,274 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,133,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark Trading Down 1.0 %

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARMK opened at $40.30 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.