Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $12.81 Million Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.98% of Corsair Gaming worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,096.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $994,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,096.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,088 shares of company stock worth $562,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $18.75 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

