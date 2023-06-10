Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $2.99 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.08% of IAC worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

