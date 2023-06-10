Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $277,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

