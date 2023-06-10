Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 24,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AES were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AESC. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $13,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AES by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $5,306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period.

NYSE:AESC opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

