Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

