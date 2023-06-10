Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

