Panmure Gordon Downgrades Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
OTC:PDLMF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petra Diamonds (PDLMF)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.