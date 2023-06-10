Panmure Gordon Downgrades Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

OTC:PDLMF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

