Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $989,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 397,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

