Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

