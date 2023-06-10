Parkwood LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

