Parkwood LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 790,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,966. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

