Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

